Confusion created by linking remarks on extremism with elections: Rizwana

Former adviser to the interim government Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said that her remarks on extremism against women are being circulated in a distorted manner and that confusion is being created by linking the statement to elections.

She said it was “unfortunate” and “unwarranted” that comments made during a discussion with a television channel were being interpreted by connecting them with elections and the opposition.

Rizwana Hasan made the remarks to Prothom Alo on Thursday evening.

The former adviser said she was speaking on various issues during the discussion with the television channel. Among them were extremism against women and some recent incidents. The host had asked how she viewed incidents such as attacks on shrines, persecution of Baul singers and derogatory remarks about women. The question also referred to allegations that extremists were being given space in such cases.