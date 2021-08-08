We can manufacture one dose of vaccine for just half a dollar: Zafrullah

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury on Saturday said Bangladesh can manufacture one dose of Covid vaccine spending just half a dollar with the help of Russia, reports UNB.

“I proposed manufacturing Covid vaccines in Bangladesh earlier. I’m giving the same proposal again. We have experts like professor Nazrul Islam, professor Azad and Bijon Kumar Sil, and some others to manufacture vaccines. The prime minister will be remembered forever if she can do it,” he said.

Speaking at a webinar, he also said, “Not more than half a dollar is spent to manufacture a vaccine dose. For that, we’ve to invest at least Tk 500 million (50 crore). We have businessmen in the country who can arrange the fund within seven days.”