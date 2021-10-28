Webinar stresses sensitivity while covering trauma victims

Experts at a webinar on Thursday said that journalists should exercise restraint and sensitivity while covering trauma survivors and at the same time remain mindful of their own psychosocial well-being.

Center for Communication Action Bangladesh (C-CAB) organised the webinar on ‘Covering and coping with trauma: building resilience through trauma-informed journalism’ in collaboration with Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma, says a press release.

Cait McMahon, managing director of Dart Centre Asia Pacific, said in her keynote presentation that covering traumatic events can take a psychological toll on journalists, and newsrooms should build a support network to help journalists who need psychosocial counseling.