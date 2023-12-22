Bangladesh

Peter Haas in New Delhi to celebrate Christmas Day

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
US ambassador in Dhaka Peter HaasFile Photo

Peter Haas, the United States’ Ambassador in Bangladesh, has gone to New Delhi in India to celebrate Christmas Day. He is supposed to return to the workstation in Dhaka by the end of next week.

Diplomatic sources have confirmed his India trip, while the Dhaka airport sources said he along with his wife departed for India on Friday morning.

Before the trip, the US ambassador met foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen at the state guest house, Padma, on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, he went on a holiday trip to Sri Lanka on 16 November and returned to Dhaka on 27 November. Then, his departure triggered much speculation during the time of political tension.

