Bailey Road Fire: RAJUK finds faults of others, overlooks its own negligence

A probe committee formed by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) has found faults of Dhaka south city corporation (DSCC) and fire service and civil defense authorities at Green Cozy Cottage building in city’s Bailey Road that killed 46 people. However, RAJUK did not find any negligence on its own part, although it is the responsibility of RAJUK to monitor whether a building is being used for the purpose for which it was granted approval.

The seven-member probe committee formed by RAJUK submitted its report on 27 March.

The building that mostly housed restaurants caught fire on 29 February night. According to a case filed by police with Ramna police station, the restaurants were being operated in the building by ‘managing’ RAJUK’s building inspectors. But RAJUK’s probe body did not mention any such information in its report.

It is mandatory to obtain an ‘occupancy certificate’ for use of any building. Because, a building might become risky if it is used for different purposes even if it was constructed by adhering to the RAJUK approval. RAJUK mentioned that the eight-storey Green Cozy Cottage building did not have any occupancy certificate. The building had been used for commercial purposes for 11 years without any approval in the end. DSCC granted trade licences to five restaurants to operate on the building with the occupancy certificate. Meanwhile, the fire service and civil defence issued fire safety-related certificate to one of the restaurants. The report said issues such as RAJUK’s approved design and occupancy certificate should have been checked before granting the fire safety approval.

Reviewing the RAJUK report, architect Iqbal Habib told Prothom Alo that it is solely the RAJUK’s responsibility to see if any building has obtained occupancy certificate. That’s why RAJUK cannot shun its responsibility in this case. The building owners are reluctant to obtain occupancy certificates and RAJUK does not have any monitoring on it. Only 7 to 8 per cent buildings in Dhaka city obtained occupancy certificates. RAJUK showed lack of initiative as well as negligence here.

Although the report submitted to the RAJUK chairman mentioned negligence of the city corporation and fire service, none from these two organisations was held responsible. Rather it put all the blame on building owners and restaurant owners and recommended that legal action can be taken against them.

RAJUK’s member (development control) Mohammad Abdul Ahad headed the probe committee.

While asked about the report yesterday, he told Prothom Alo that he cannot make any comment without permission from the RAJUK chairman.

