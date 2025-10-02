Chief Adviser returns home after 9-day visit to New York
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today returned home wrapping up his nine-day New York tour to attend the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session.
A commercial flight of Emirates airlines carrying the Chief Adviser and his entourages landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here at 9:00am, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.
Earlier, the flight departed from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, US, at 11:10 pm (NY time) on Tuesday.
Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury and Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Tareq Md Ariful Islam saw the Chief Adviser off at the airport.
During his visit, Prof Yunus delivered his speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 26 September.
On 30 September, he spoke at the 'Opening Session of the High-Level Conference on the Situation of the Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar' at the United Nations Headquarters here.
On 29 September, Professor Yunus held a meeting with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres.
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi called on him at his hotel here too.
Besides, the UN Under Secretary General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, Rabab Fatima, met the Bangladesh Chief Adviser.
During his New York visit, Prof Yunus attended a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump in New York, where he extended an invitation to the President to visit Bangladesh at his convenience.
The Chief Adviser also joined bilateral meetings with heads of governments and states of a number of countries including Netherlands, Pakistan, Bhutan and Kosovo.
Earlier, the Chief Adviser left here for New York in the early hours on 22 September to attend the UNGA session.