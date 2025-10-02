Chief Adviser returns home after 9-day visit to New York

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury and Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Tareq Md Ariful Islam saw the Chief Adviser off at the airport.

During his visit, Prof Yunus delivered his speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 26 September.

On 30 September, he spoke at the 'Opening Session of the High-Level Conference on the Situation of the Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar' at the United Nations Headquarters here.