It would be better if handcuff removed: Hasan Mahmud

The information minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said it would be better if the handcuff of the BNP leader was removed at the time of his mother's janaza, reports BSS.

The minister said he checked the issue and talked with police administration of Gazipur. But it is the duty of the jail administration to use handcuff. It is not under police administration. There is IG prison. Extra persecutions might have been taken there as some militants fled a few days ago.