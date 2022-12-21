It would be better if handcuff removed: Hasan Mahmud

Hasan Mahmud further said, "I also talked to higher officials of police. They didn't know the matter. But I think, it could be better if the handcuff was removed during the janaza."
He came up with this remark while replying to a query from reporters at the meeting room of his ministry at secretariat in the capital.
Ali Azam, a local BNP leader, attended the funeral of his mother on Tuesday morning at Paburia Chala area of Kaliakair in Gazipur after being released on a three-hour parole. But he attended janaza prayer, wearing handcuffs and shackles around her ankles that triggered outcry among the people from all social strata.
BNP 27-point demand a mockery
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP's 27-point demand is mockery with the people as the party itself needs to be reformed, not the state.
"The party (BNP) need reforms as they took the position against the people in the last 14 years and did politics holding the countrymen hostage and killed masses through arson attacks in the name of politics. The common people naturally get scared when this type of political party talks about reforming the state," he said.
The minister said this while replying to a query from reporters at the meeting room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital.
Hasan said BNP's 27 demands are conflicting with their policy as the party formed alliance with fundamentalists. The core ideology of some of those fundamentalist parties is to turn the country into Afghanistan, he said.
On the other hand, the minister said, BNP gave a proposal that 'religion is for individuals while state is for all' which is extremely conflicting with their policy.
In fact, he said, the 27 demands are mockery with the people. There is a proposal that 'there will be no compromise with corruption'. Some are telling that, actually BNP means that they will continue corruption like before, he added.
He said BNP made the country champion in corruption for five consecutive times and gave it (corruption) an institutional shape through running parallel government by building 'Hawa Bhaban'.
The minister said the title of those demands is not proper. "Is it a factory that needs to repair? In fact, BNP needs to be reformed," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.