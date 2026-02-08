Every political party should have a code of conduct to ensure women’s safety: Zaima Rahman

Every political party should have a formal code of conduct to ensure the safety of women, who are active in politics, within their respective organisations, Zaima Rahman, daughter of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman, has said.

She made the remarks at a roundtable held at the BIISS (Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies) auditorium in the capital on Sunday.

The event, titled “Women in the Struggle for Democracy: Contributions and the Bangladesh of Tomorrow”, was organised by Women in Democracy (WIND).

Elaborating on her views, Zaima Rahman said, “From a safety perspective, if anything happens to a woman leader or a student leader, political parties should protect her through a legal code of conduct. That is, if a woman faces harm, the party must take responsibility and stand by her, ensuring her protection.”