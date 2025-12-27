Some part of govt allowed attacks on Prothom Alo-Daily Star-Chhayanaut: Nurul Kabir

Nurul Kabir, president of the Editors’ Council and editor of daily New Age, believes that some part of the government allowed the attacks, vandalism, and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo , The daily Star, and Chhayanaut to occur.

Nurul Kabir made this statement today, Saturday, while speaking as a special guest at the 6th Broadcast Conference of the Broadcast Journalist Centre (BJC) at the International Mother Language Institute in Segunbagicha, Dhaka.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser for information and broadcasting, was the chief guest of the event.