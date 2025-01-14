All-party meeting on July proclamation on Thursday
An all-party meeting will be held in Dhaka on Thursday aiming to finalise the proclamation of the July Revolution. Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus is expected to join the meeting.
Adviser Mahfuj Alam made the announcement at a press briefing at the foreign service academy in the capital this evening.
He said the council of advisers formulated a draft of the July proclamation and held talks with some political parties, including BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, and many stakeholders to get their opinions but could not reach all stakeholders.
"We talked to many groups of people and women's organisations too," he said, adding that all agreed to make the July proclamation but they did not reach a consensus over the contents of the proclamation.
"We expect that an all-party meeting would be held on Thursday next. The venue of the meeting is yet to be finalised...on Thursday, a document (of July proclamation) will be prepared through a consensus in the meeting.
On that day, it will be clear when the proclamation will be made and how the government will play a role in announcing it," the adviser said.
He said they hoped that the context and the expectation of the July proclamation would be reflected in the proclamation.
Chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam also spoke at the press briefing.
Replying to a question, Mahfuj said the government has informally talked to many parties and they will be able to know about the disagreements of the parties over the July proclamation by holding the meeting.
Claiming that BNP is positive about the proclamation of the July Revolution, he said the government will talk to all the allying forces of the July Revolution in finalising the proclamation and will try to ensure their representation at Thursday’s meeting.
Responding to another query, the adviser said, “We think we are clear about the role of the Jaitya Party. As we did not ask it to join the dialogue, we did not think it is necessary and logical to talk to them (Jatiya Party leaders) in this regard,” he said.
Mahfuj said they hoped that the political parties, which would win in the next general elections, would be the allying forces of the July Revolution and hold the spirit of the July proclamation.