All-party meeting on July proclamation on Thursday  

An all-party meeting will be held in Dhaka on Thursday aiming to finalise the proclamation of the July Revolution. Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus is expected to join the meeting.

Adviser Mahfuj Alam made the announcement at a press briefing at the foreign service academy in the capital this evening.

He said the council of advisers formulated a draft of the July proclamation and held talks with some political parties, including BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, and many stakeholders to get their opinions but could not reach all stakeholders.