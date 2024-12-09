Zunaid Ahmed put on remand in student Monir murder case

Palak was arrested from the capital's Nikunja Residential Area on August 14 and placed on different terms of remand in various cases filed over the crimes committed during the July-August mass uprising.

According to the case documents, Monir joined an anti-discrimination student rally in the capital's Chankharpul area on August 5. He got shot around 12:30 pm and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the attending doctors declared him dead.

Monir's cousin Raju Ahmed filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station on 2 October.