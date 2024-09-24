Bangladesh

18 demands of workers to be met: Secretary

Representatives of owners and workers have decided to accept the 18 demands presented by the workers, signaling a major step forward in addressing the labour concerns.

The decision came on Tuesday after extensive discussions between the two sides at a meeting held in the ministry’s conference room at the secretariat, said AHM Safiquzzaman, secretary of the labour and employment ministry.

Labour and employment ministry adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, , home affairs adviser Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury,  industries affairs adviser Adilur Rahman Khan and fishers and livestock adviser Miz Farida Akhtar were present at the meeting.

