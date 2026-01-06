Profiles of those spreading confusion over election are clear: Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary
The interim government has taken very good preparations for the upcoming national parliamentary election, said Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.
He said that the profiles of those who are still spreading confusion about the election are very clear.
Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam made these remarks at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital today, Tuesday.
At the event, he presented various pieces of information related to election preparations, including voting and registration through postal ballots for the upcoming 13th parliamentary election and referendum, as well as the promotion of the ‘voting vehicle.’
It is to mention that 1,533,682 voters have registered through the ‘Postal Vote BD’ app.
Extremist politics behind Jashore killing
On Monday evening, a man named Rana Pratap Bairagi, 38, an ice factory businessman, was called out and then shot publicly and had his throat slit in Monirampur upazila of Jashore.
Speaking about the incident at today’s press conference, Chief Adviser’s Senior Assistant Press Secretary Fayez Ahmed said the individual had long been involved in extremist politics. Police are initially suspecting that the incident occurred due to extremist political activities and prior enmity.
Rana Pratap was the son of Tushar Kanta Bairagi of Arua village in Keshabpur upazila of Jashore. He owned an ice-producing factory at Kopalia Bazar in Monirampur. In addition, he was the acting editor of Daily BD Khobor, a newspaper published from Narail.
Fayez Ahmed said that a murder incident took place in Jashore yesterday. Afterwards, attempts were made in various places to spread propaganda by portraying it as the killing of a journalist and by using the victim’s religious identity.
Regarding this, the local police authorities said that the murdered individual was already an accused in a murder case and had long been involved in extremist politics. Police are initially assuming that the incident was linked to extremist political activities and previous enmity.
Fayez Ahmed added that the incident has no connection with religion or journalism.