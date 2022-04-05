What is and isn't in the draft Evidence Act (Amendment)

She was only five and a half years old. Her mother is a house help and a gatekeeper of one such house raped her daughter in 2019. Since then, the child had to tell her ordeal at various stages of the case including police station and court. Even a woman constable asked, "Why did the child go to the gatekeeper? Perhaps, she is a bit close to men. The child is beautiful and if a man finds her alone he would do so. Why didn't the mother keep a watch on her?

This is the statement of a relative of the child, who became a victim of rape. According to a recently released research report titled ‘Impact of easy accessibility of pornography and its relevance with violence against women and girls in Bangladesh’, 53 per cent of respondents think girls or women who were raped or sexually harassed have something to be blamed too.