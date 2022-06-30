'Whatever happens in the Middle East is crucial to us in Bangladesh'

The Middle East has inherited instability and conflict down the ages. It has been hotbed of conflict and insurgencies for decades. In recent years, fresh challenges are arising in the region. These instabilities and turbulence of the region have implications on a global scale and has an impact on Bangladesh as well.

These observations were made by speakers on Wednesday at a roundtable, 'The Changing Dynamics of the Middle East: Implications for Bangladesh'. Held at The Westin in the capital city, the event was jointly organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) and Dhaka Tribune.

In his opening remarks as moderator of the roundtable, BIPSS president Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (retd), said that the Middle East at present is faced by a number challenges. There is the Syrian war, the on-going humanitarian crisis in Yemen, instability in Lebanon and many order turbulent situations, including the Palestine issue, which was close to the hearts of Bangladeshis.