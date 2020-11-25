When can actually Bangladesh avail of COVID-19 vaccine?

The world has finally got two COVID-19 vaccines, which are said to be highly effective. But will the people of Bangladesh have access to those as fast as they expect? Experts say are there challenges.

The results from COVID-19 vaccine trials by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna raised hopes across the world in the battle against the deadly virus, but experts find big challenges for Bangladesh to avail of benefits from the two vaccines due to its existing poor cold chain.

They said the mRNA technology-based vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer need to be stored at minus 70-80 degrees Celsius temperature, but the country has a cold chain having the capacity of preserving life-saving drugs and children’s vaccines at temperatures as low as minus 20-degree Celsius under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) framework.