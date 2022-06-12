Where child labour is still very 'normal'

He was in Class 5 when the pandemic broke out and school closed. He did not return to school after that. His father is an agriculture labourer.

One of the other two boys said they lost their home to river erosion. He has studied up till Class 2. Another boy, third among six siblings, said, "Father told me I won't learn how to work unless I start at an early age." He has never been to school.

A boy working at another aluminium factory also said he had never gone to school.

The labour and employment ministry in 2013 published a gazette identifying 38 different kinds of work as hazardous. This year another 5 have been added to the list, though no gazette has been issued as yet.

Aluminium and plastic factories rank at number one and two respectively on the list of 43 jobs considered hazardous on the child labour list. It has been warned that children working at such factories face the risk of pneumonia, coughs, ringworm on their fingers, injuries in accidents, long term respiratory problems, liver disease, urinary bladder cancer and such diseases.

Owner of Mehdi Metal in Kamrangirchar, Md Shahadat Hossain, told Prothom Alo that he had some adolescents in his factory, not any very small children. Parents came to him, speaking of their need and so he employed two of three of the adolescents to do light work.