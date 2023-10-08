Japan wants dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar

According to Karim, the Japanese vice minister said Tokyo also wants to assist local people of Cox's Bazar who are suffering numerous difficulties due to the presence of huge number of Myanmar nationals, Rohingyas there.

In reply, the prime minister thanked Japan for its continued support in efforts of safe, sustainable and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas, who are now taking shelter in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina also appreciated Japan’s contribution to the development of Bangladesh's various sectors, mentioning several mega projects like Matarbari Power Plant, third Terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka Metro Rail projects being implemented with the Japanese assistance.