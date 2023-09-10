Japan wants to increase investment in Bangladesh: Japanese envoy told FBCCI 

Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka Iwama Kiminori said his country would like to increase investment in Bangladesh’s Economic Zones.
The ambassador said this in a discussion meeting held at the FBCCI's Icon Bhana at Motijheel on Saturday.
The Japanese envoy in response to the speech of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) said there are more opportunities to discuss the joint projects of the two countries.
Regarding the export of manpower to Japan, Ambassador Kiminori said, "We are trying to improve the commercial relationship and communication between the two countries.”
However, there are several barriers. The Japanese government follows international standards, especially in terms of importing manpower. In addition, language skills also play a big role in terms of employment there, the envoy said.
The ambassador assured that Japan will work jointly with Bangladesh to expand employment opportunities in Japan and travel for Bangladeshi to Japan.
FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said that Japan is one of the most reliable partners for the development of Bangladesh.
“Over the past 50 years, the relationship between Japan and Bangladesh has been steadily strengthening. Japan's contribution to various large-scale projects and infrastructure development in Bangladesh including Metrorail, the third terminal of the airport, Matarbari deep sea port are also implemented by the collaboration of Japan,” he added.
The FBCCI president sought the Japanese’s cooperation in facilitating visa acquisition and acquiring technical skills to facilitate higher education for Bangladeshi students in Japan.
He urged the development organizations, including JICA, and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to come forward to provide necessary training to acquire technical skills and provide logistics support to skilled development in Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, Vietnamese Ambassador to Dhaka Nguyen Manh Cuong paid a courtesy call to the FBCCI President on Saturday. The FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam urged Vietnamese entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh.
In the courtesy meeting, it was said that Vietnam has trade potential in several sectors including agricultural products and food processing, electrical machinery and components, marine resources, ICT and telecommunications, light engineering, tourism, leather, jute, and textiles in Bangladesh.