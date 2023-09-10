Japan wants to increase investment in Bangladesh: Japanese envoy told FBCCI 

Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka Iwama Kiminori said his country would like to increase investment in Bangladesh’s Economic Zones.

The ambassador said this in a discussion meeting held at the FBCCI's Icon Bhana at Motijheel on Saturday.

The Japanese envoy in response to the speech of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) said there are more opportunities to discuss the joint projects of the two countries.

Regarding the export of manpower to Japan, Ambassador Kiminori said, "We are trying to improve the commercial relationship and communication between the two countries.”