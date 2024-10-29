Justice Zubayer to head EC search committee

A six-member search committee is being formed to select qualified individuals for the new election commission (EC), with Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury of the Appellate Division serving as the chair, according to sources at the government.

The committee will recommend two names for each position for the new chief election commissioner and other commissioners.

According to relevant sources, the committee will include Justice AKM Asaduzzaman, a High Court judge nominated by the Chief Justice, and two eminent citizens nominated by the President: former BPSC Chairman Professor Jinnatun Nessa Tahmida Begum and retired Dhaka University professor CR Abbar.

Additionally, the Auditor General of Bangladesh, Mohammad Nurul Islam, and BPSC Chairman Mobasher Monem will also be members of the committee.

About the matter, law advisor Professor Asif Nazrul told reporters at the secretariat today that the journey for the upcoming 13th National Parliament election has begun.

He stated that a search committee is being formed for the Election Commission. A notification regarding this will be issued soon after the signature of Chief Advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus.