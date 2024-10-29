Justice Zubayer to head EC search committee
A six-member search committee is being formed to select qualified individuals for the new election commission (EC), with Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury of the Appellate Division serving as the chair, according to sources at the government.
The committee will recommend two names for each position for the new chief election commissioner and other commissioners.
According to relevant sources, the committee will include Justice AKM Asaduzzaman, a High Court judge nominated by the Chief Justice, and two eminent citizens nominated by the President: former BPSC Chairman Professor Jinnatun Nessa Tahmida Begum and retired Dhaka University professor CR Abbar.
Additionally, the Auditor General of Bangladesh, Mohammad Nurul Islam, and BPSC Chairman Mobasher Monem will also be members of the committee.
About the matter, law advisor Professor Asif Nazrul told reporters at the secretariat today that the journey for the upcoming 13th National Parliament election has begun.
He stated that a search committee is being formed for the Election Commission. A notification regarding this will be issued soon after the signature of Chief Advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus.
The law advisor mentioned that there are many questions regarding the voter list, citing that previous elections were fraudulent. This time, the voter list will be updated to create a transparent one. The interim government will ensure a fair election.
He remarked that the time required to hold the election will depend on several factors.
The Awami League government fell on 5 August in the face of a student-led uprising. The following day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the dissolution of the 12th National Parliament.
Subsequently, on 8 August, an interim government was formed under the leadership of Dr. Muhammad Yunus. After the interim government took office, significant changes occurred at the top levels of the judiciary, public administration, and police force. Many top officials from various government and autonomous institutions, starting from the Chief Justice, resigned.
In line with this, the Election Commission, led by Kazi Habibul Awal, resigned on 5 September before the end of its term. This commission had taken oath on 27 February 2022.
The law states that a search committee must be formed for the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other commissioners to establish the election commission.
It specifies that the president will form a six-member search committee to appoint individuals to the vacant positions of the chief election commissioner and other commissioners.
The committee will include a judge from the Appellate Division nominated by the chief justice (who will be the chair), a judge from the High Court Division nominated by the chief justice, the auditor general, the BPSC chairman, and two eminent citizens nominated by the president, one of whom must be a woman.
According to the law, the search committee is required to make recommendations to the President within 15 working days of its formation.