Why Babul Akter should not be granted bail, asks HC

The High Court on Monday issued a rule asking the government to explain why former Chattogram Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akter, arrested in a case over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu in 2016, will not be granted bail, reports UNB.

A divisional bench of justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Kazi Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the rule after hearing the bail petition of Babul Akter.

The respondents were asked to respond to the rule in the next two weeks.