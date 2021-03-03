Why DU authorities remain silent

Leaders and activists of different left-leaning students’ organisations have raised a question from a rally as to why the authorities of Dhaka University (DU) remain silent over police attack on the students and their detention from the campus.

Students, who have been carrying out the demonstrations for few days protesting against the custodial death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, raised this question in a rally in front the VC’s (DU) residence on Wednesday.

Speakers under the banner of DU students said that incompetent people have been placed in different vital posts.

During demonstration, they chanted slogan saying either ‘ensure security for students’ or ‘leave the office (power)’.

Demanding the unconditional release of DU’s detained students Arafat Saad, Akif Ahmed and Atik Morshed, protesters demanded a judicial investigation into the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed and justice.

They also demanded the immediate abolition of Digital Security Act (DSA).