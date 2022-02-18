Why is Shujan so bossy, asks information minister

The information minister countered a question, asking, "Who is Shujan? Shujan is an NGO. They don't have branches around the country. It is a one-man NGO. They collect funds from various agencies. They even took funds from the election commission at one time. The former chief election commissioner had questioned this."
The minister went on to say, the inclusive and transparent manner in which the election commission is being formed this time, by means of a law, is unimaginable. Even in very old democracies of the world this has not been followed. Meetings were held with everyone, with journalists, with Shujan, with those who join the talk shows, with members of the civil society and with political parties. Even intellectuals of the BNP camp joined. They all gave their views.
As to whether the search committee will make the ten names public or not, the minister replied, the names that have been submitted have been published. The search committee will then select ten names by virtue of their legal powers and authority. It is also up to them whether they will publish the names or not. Who is Shujan to dictate? Do they contest in the election? Is Shujan a stakeholder? No. The stakeholders are those who take part in the election, not Shujan. So why is Shujan so bossy? That is my question.
In reply to a question pertaining to the election-time government, the information minister said, in keeping with the constitution, the government during the election will be this present government which was elected in the last election. It will be the election-time government and will carry out routine tasks. Elections are not held either under any government, but under the election commission. During the election, no minister, not even the prime minister has the power to transfer even a constable. There is no constitutional scope to form an election-time government with everyone. The election will be held under the election commission.
In reply to another question, the information minister said 12 years ago Rizvi and his associates at their Naya Paltan office had tolled the bell for our departure. How much longer will the bell be tolled, is up to the people. They may have tolled the bell, but the people voted for us in two elections, giving us the responsibility to run the country. We strongly believe that in the coming election too, because of the massive development under the prime minister's leadership, the people will vote for the boat again, and give the honourable prime minister the responsibility to run the country again. They dream of conspiracies and are so thrilled if any letter arrives from outside, like the fake letter about Khaleda Zia thrilled them so much. They are so excited if they can get anyone to issue a statement. But the people are with us.
The information minister said, the prime minister has declared pension for all. Even migrants will get this. No political party had made this demand. None of the talk show participants who make fiery speeches on screen every night, made this demand. Nor did BNP. This idea came from the prime minister. Presently 30 million people get various allowances under the social safety nets..
The declaration of spurious newspapers mushrooming all over will be channeled, the information minister said, adding that there are presently 40 TV channels and around 1250 daily newspapers. The declaration of 100 spurious newspapers has been cancelled and this will continue because they are cutting into the revenue of the genuine newspapers. Order will be brought to the sector