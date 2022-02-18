Why is Shujan so bossy, asks information minister

As to whether the search committee will make the ten names public or not, the minister replied, the names that have been submitted have been published. The search committee will then select ten names by virtue of their legal powers and authority. It is also up to them whether they will publish the names or not. Who is Shujan to dictate? Do they contest in the election? Is Shujan a stakeholder? No. The stakeholders are those who take part in the election, not Shujan. So why is Shujan so bossy? That is my question.

In reply to a question pertaining to the election-time government, the information minister said, in keeping with the constitution, the government during the election will be this present government which was elected in the last election. It will be the election-time government and will carry out routine tasks. Elections are not held either under any government, but under the election commission. During the election, no minister, not even the prime minister has the power to transfer even a constable. There is no constitutional scope to form an election-time government with everyone. The election will be held under the election commission.