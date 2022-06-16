Why Tk 10m should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC

Secretary to the shipping ministry, chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and owner of Pubali-12 Launch Azgarh Khalashi and five others have been made respondents to the rule.
Advocate Tanvir filed a writ petition seeking Tk 10 million as compensation for Kabir, a resident of Khilgaon area, on 9 June.
On 18 May, a report titled ‘How would I maintain household expenses? asks Kabir wife’ was published in vernacular daily. The media report was also attached to the writ petition.
According to the report, Kabir Hossain, 28, was a worker at a fan shop in Nababpur of the capital.
On 1 May, Kabir along with his wife, daughter and three sisters went to Sadarghat Launch to go to go to their home district on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Kabir fell in the middle of Pubali-12 launch and platoon while he was trying to board the launch amid crowd and got injured.
Kabir’s left leg from below the knee got severed during the accident.