Why Tk 10m should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC

The High Court on Wednesday issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why Tk 10 million should not be given to Kabir Hossain, who lost his leg after being hit by a launch in Sadarghat, as compensation.

Justice JBM Hassan and justice Razik-Al-Jalil issued the rule after hearing a writ petition.

Advocate Tanvir Ahmed stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state.