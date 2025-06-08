Lakutia Zamindar House in Barishal being restored to its original form

The Department of Archaeology has begun work to restore the historic Lakutia Zamindar House in Barishal to its original form. By preserving this near ruined, palace-like structure, a vital chapter of history, heritage, and architectural style is being brought back to life.

Officials from the Barishal Divisional Museum said that the restoration work on the zamindar estate, located in Lakutia of Babuganj upazila, began on 4 May. On-site observations revealed that circular brick pillars are being constructed around the two-story building. The old roof has been demolished and will be replaced with a new one using tiles brought from Satkhira.

Arifur Rahman, assistant custodian of the Barishal Divisional Museum, said that in the first phase, work is focused on the foundation, brick masonry, and roof construction, with a budget of Tk 6 million. However, the antique doors, windows, flooring, and ventilation structures are not included in this phase of the project and may be added in later stages.

Lovely Yasmin, regional director of the Department of Archaeology for the Khulna and Barishal regions, said, “We are trying to restore the building to its original form based on old photographs and historical descriptions.”