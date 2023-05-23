'Govt works relentlessly to reach land services to people doorsteps'

Present government has been working relentlessly to reach the land services to the peoples doorsteps through digitising those for welfare of the public in general, said administrative officials in Rajshahi, BSS reports.

They said, the government under the prudent and dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina has attained significant success in this field reducing public suffering and harassment to a greater extent.

Administrative officials came up with the observation while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Land Service Week- 2023 titled “Smart Land Service” in Rajshahi Monday with the theme of ‘Land Ministry for Smart Land Services’.