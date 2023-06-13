PM Hasina sends mangoes to Indian president, PM, Sonia Gandhi and others

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has sent fresh seasonal mangoes as gifts to Indian president Droupadi Murmu and prime minister Narendra Modi, reports UNB.

She has also sent mangoes to Sonia Gandhi, former president of Indian National Congress and other dignitaries, according to the Indian high commission in Dhaka.

As a gesture of goodwill, the Bangladesh prime minister had sent mangoes to Indian dignitaries in the past as well.