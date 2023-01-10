Teknaf-Saint Martin’s route: Decision on tourist vessel resumption Wednesday

Shipping ministry will hold an inter-ministerial meeting on Wednesday to decide whether tourist ship would resume operations on Tekhnaf-Saint Martin’s route.

The tourist vessels remain suspended on the route for over three months due to navigability crisis and unrest along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

The shipping ministry has asked all the stakeholders to join the meeting.

The businesspersons maintain that the route should be reopened as soon as possible as they are incurring huge losses. They also threatened to launch movement if the authorities do not permit resuming the operation of ships.