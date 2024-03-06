Unbearable mosquito infestation in Gazipur city

Asma Begum has come to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital for her son’s treatment. She lives in the Tankirpar area of the city.

She said she has been staying at the hospital for the last two days. But it was very difficult to stay here due to the severe mosquito infestation. Now she fears that her son might contract dengue from the hospital. They had to use mosquito nets even at the hospital.

Munispara resident Saiful Islam said, “You will be able to realise the severity of mosquito infestation in the city simply just by looking at the drains. There are countless mosquitoes there. There is no respite from the mosquitoes even during the day.