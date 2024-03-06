Unbearable mosquito infestation in Gazipur city
Asma Begum has come to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital for her son’s treatment. She lives in the Tankirpar area of the city.
She said she has been staying at the hospital for the last two days. But it was very difficult to stay here due to the severe mosquito infestation. Now she fears that her son might contract dengue from the hospital. They had to use mosquito nets even at the hospital.
Munispara resident Saiful Islam said, “You will be able to realise the severity of mosquito infestation in the city simply just by looking at the drains. There are countless mosquitoes there. There is no respite from the mosquitoes even during the day.
Although the residents informed the local councillors about the problem, there hasn’t been any mosquito repellent programme as yet in the city. The city dwellers alleged that although they live in the city, they have to endure different sorts of problems throughout the year. They suffer from water logging during the monsoon and they are suffering now due to intense mosquito infestation and air pollution.
Hashem Sarker, a resident of the Chandna Chowrasta area in Gazipur City Corporation, said mosquito repellent programmes used to be run in a festive environment on a regular basis before. However, the programmes are not being conducted now. As a result, the city dwellers are suffering immensely due to the severe mosquito infestation nowadays.
The Gazipur City Corporation doesn’t have enough drains and any specific place for dumping waste. As a result, city dwellers are dumping waste arbitrarily here and there polluting the environment. And these places have turned into breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
There is no respite from mosquitoes, not even in the hospitals. Many are using mosquito nets even during day.
This was learnt by speaking to at least 50 persons of 10 wards in the city. Some of the councillors in these wards are saying that the mosquito extermination machines are out of order at the moment, some are saying there is lack of enough manpower to run mosquito extermination programmes and some of the councillors are saying that the programme will start soon.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, GCC chief waste manager Sohel Rana said enough mosquito repellents have been provided to each of the wards from the Nagar Bhaban (city corporation building) as per the demand. Now it is the responsibility of the councillors to use them.
Md Hannan Mia, is the councillor of many important areas in the city, including Joydebpur bus stand. He said, “The Nagar Bhaban has provided the mosquito repellents. However, the machines they provided do not work properly. So it is not being possible to spray those mosquito repellents right now.”
The residents of the ward-28 haven’t seen anyone spraying mosquito repellents in their area for a long time. Councillor of ward-30 is the acting councillor for the ward-28 as the actual councillor of the ward is imprisoned at the moment.
Anwar Hossain said the mosquito repellents have been provided only to the DC and SP offices. It will be provided to other areas gradually.
City corporation chief executive officer (CEO) ASM Shafiul Azam said mosquito repellents will be sprayed in every area gradually.