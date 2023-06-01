CPD terms budget unrealistic, not possible to curb inflation

The think tank Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) in an instant reaction on Thursday termed the budget ambitious and unrealistic.
In the context of the ongoing crisis, the macroeconomic projections announced in the budget are illusionary and unattainable.
CPD executive director Dr Fahmida Khatun said, “It is impossible to curb inflation and bridle the price hike with the measures that have been announced in the budget.”
But the imposition of the minimum charge of Tk 2,000 on individuals whose earnings fall below the taxable income to receive 38 services is unwise, Fahmida Khatun said.
"There was no adequate initiative in the budget to exempt duty from the daily essentials that we import," she added.
However, the CPD praised the proposition of increasing the tax-free income limit to Tk 350,000 from the existing Tk 300,000 for individual taxpayers for the 2023-24 fiscal year.