Sometimes I hear, 'Is he our man': IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam has called for freeing the police force from political and executive influence.

Reflecting on his experience as the head of the force over the past year, Baharul Alam said, “My tenure as IGP since last November has not been pleasant at all. I had to begin amid immense adversity, and even now I sometimes hear people asking, ‘Is he our man?’—a question I hear repeatedly.”

He made these remarks on Saturday at a roundtable titled “Reform of Bangladesh Police: Challenges and Way Forward,” held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka. The discussion was jointly organised by Prothom Alo and the Bangladesh Retired Police Officers Welfare Association. Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman delivered the welcome address.

At the start of the session, Additional IGP (retd) and Vice President of the welfare association, Yasmin Gafur, presented a paper on “Reform of Bangladesh Police: Challenges and Way Forward.”