United Nations ready to support Bangladesh at critical juncture

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Bangladesh is at an important phase of reform and democratic progress.

The UN is prepared to assist Bangladesh with peace, dialogue, and consensus during this crucial time.

Guterres made these remarks at a joint press conference held at a hotel in the capital on Saturday evening.

On the third day of his four-day visit to Bangladesh, he participated in the press conference alongside foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain.

In the beginning, both of them delivered written speeches, after which they answered questions from journalists.

Antonio Guterres said, "I am particularly pleased to be in Bangladesh at this significant moment in the country's national journey. Under the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh is undergoing important changes. The United Nations acknowledges the people's aspirations for a broader future of democracy, justice, and prosperity."