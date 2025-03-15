Guterres at Joint Press Conference
United Nations ready to support Bangladesh at critical juncture
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Bangladesh is at an important phase of reform and democratic progress.
The UN is prepared to assist Bangladesh with peace, dialogue, and consensus during this crucial time.
Guterres made these remarks at a joint press conference held at a hotel in the capital on Saturday evening.
On the third day of his four-day visit to Bangladesh, he participated in the press conference alongside foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain.
In the beginning, both of them delivered written speeches, after which they answered questions from journalists.
Antonio Guterres said, "I am particularly pleased to be in Bangladesh at this significant moment in the country's national journey. Under the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh is undergoing important changes. The United Nations acknowledges the people's aspirations for a broader future of democracy, justice, and prosperity."
The UN Secretary-General emphasised that this is a pivotal moment for Bangladesh. The international community must play a role in supporting Bangladesh’s efforts toward a fair, inclusive, and prosperous future.
"As Bangladesh undergoes significant reforms and changes, I assure you that the United Nations is ready to support peace, national dialogue, trust, and consensus. You can rely on the UN as your steadfast partner, working with the people of Bangladesh to build a sustainable and just future for all," Guterres added.
He also mentioned, "Every year, I go on solidarity visits and spend time with Muslim communities living in difficult conditions. I observe Ramadan with them and help highlight their hardships on the global stage."
He continued, "This year, I decided to visit Bangladesh to express solidarity with Rohingya refugees and the Bangladeshi people who have welcomed them."
Guterres described his visit to Cox’s Bazar the previous day as extremely remarkable.