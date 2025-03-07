Harassment of DU female student: Accused sent on leave until probe ends

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have formed a three-member probe committee, led by assistant proctor Rafiqul Islam, to investigate the harassment of a female student.

During the investigation, the accused, Mostafa Asif Arnab, an assistant binder at the university's central library, will be on leave. The university syndicate will take action against him based on the investigation report.

Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed confirmed this information on Thursday.

The three-member investigation committee also includes assistant proctor Shehreen Amin Bhuiyan and the deputy librarian of the Central Library. They have been instructed to submit the investigation report promptly.