Harassment of DU female student: Accused sent on leave until probe ends
The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have formed a three-member probe committee, led by assistant proctor Rafiqul Islam, to investigate the harassment of a female student.
During the investigation, the accused, Mostafa Asif Arnab, an assistant binder at the university's central library, will be on leave. The university syndicate will take action against him based on the investigation report.
Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed confirmed this information on Thursday.
The three-member investigation committee also includes assistant proctor Shehreen Amin Bhuiyan and the deputy librarian of the Central Library. They have been instructed to submit the investigation report promptly.
Saifuddin stated that the committee will analyse video footage of the incident, speak with both the victim and the accused, and take all necessary steps to uncover the truth. Once the investigation report is received, the university syndicate will decide on the accused's fate. The accused will not be allowed to continue working during the investigation.
Meanwhile, assistant proctor Rafiqul Islam mentioned that they have started analysing all aspects of the incident and will submit the report as soon as possible.