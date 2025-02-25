Funds for DI project released in phases

However, DFID eventually withdrew from the financing process, leaving USAID to directly oversee the project’s implementation in collaboration with Democracy International in Bangladesh.

When asked about the project’s funding, Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain, referring to the US President’s statement, told newspersons at the ministry on Monday, “I have no clear information on who received the money and how it was spent. I read in the newspaper that the funds were allocated to a US-based organisation. The NGO Bureau has stated that there is no such entry in their records. For now, we have to take their word for it. However, if any new information emerges, we will look into it.”

Notably, on 15 February, the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced via its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle that the US had cancelled funding for various projects in multiple countries, including Bangladesh and India.

The Strengthening Political Landscape in Bangladesh project, which aimed to improve Bangladesh’s political environment, was among the initiatives affected, with USD 29 million in funding cancelled.

Last Friday, former US President Donald Trump reiterated the decision, highlighting the project’s termination.

Diplomatic analysts and experts from international organisations state that the process of canceling funding for the Strengthening Political Landscape in Bangladesh (SPL) project, which US President Donald Trump recently mentioned, actually began in 2017 - during his first term in office.