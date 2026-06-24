Prothom Alo joins DW Global Media Forum in Germany

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman attends the "DW Global Media Forum 2026," organised by the German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), alongside leading media figures from around the world.

During the two-day conference, Matiur Rahman took part in several discussions and views-exchange meetings both at the primary venue, the former Parliament building and at the DW headquarters.

Thousands of journalists, editors and media professionals from more than 100 countries have gathered in Bonn, Germany to address the global challenges of reporting the truth.

This year’s Freedom of Speech Award was presented to Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai. His daughter, Claire Lai, accepted the award on his behalf.