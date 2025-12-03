Political asylum: What does UK law say about travelling to one’s home country?

Every year, thousands of people from different countries seek asylum in the United Kingdom, citing political persecution and insecurity.

If their applications are approved, the government initially grants them protection-based leave to remain for five years. Upon completion of this period, they are eligible for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), or permanent residency.

After holding ILR for at least 12 months, they may apply for British citizenship. Once citizenship is granted, they may obtain a British passport, giving them the right to travel abroad freely and to return to the UK at will.

Acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman, was arrested following the political changeover of the 1/11 events in 2007. After his release from prison in 2008, travelled to the United Kingdom with his family for medical treatment. He has been living in London ever since.