Papia continues with uncontrolled crime in prison too

The report, addressed to the inspector general (IG) of prisons, noted that Papia and her accomplices beat up lawyer Runa Laila inside the prison. When the lawyer’s sibling Abdul Karim went to jail, the Papia gang deceived him too by making another woman impersonate Runa Laila during a telephone conversation with him.

It was learnt that the authorities took Runa Laila to the Kashimpur jail on 16 June in a case filed with Kotwali police station in Dhaka. The jail matron found Tk 7,400 in her cell during a search.

Later, Papia and her accomplices tortured Runa on 19 June to snatch the money. Runa received serious injuries in the assault and was left in a bloody and battered state.