Haji Selim gives paper clipping to lawyer, misbehaves with police

Former Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Selim brought a tender notice cut from a newspaper with him to court today, Monday. He gave it to his lawyer while standing on the dock.

As a police official obstructed him, Haji Selim lost his temper and started rebuking the police. At one point he snatched away the paper cutting from the police official and gave it to his lawyer.

This happened at around 10:30 am at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court on Monday.

Haji Selim’s lawyer Prananath said his client had shipping businesses. He has been granted division in the prison too. He had cut out a tender notice published in a newspaper. He kept it and gave it to his lawyer today.

Speaking regarding this, Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Court chief prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi said, “People like Haji Selim never thought that their fate would turn like this. Before being imprisoned, Haji Selim would dance about on stage and shout at people without any reason. He is doing the same even after being imprisoned. He keeps shouting and rebuking people.”