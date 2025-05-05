Haji Selim gives paper clipping to lawyer, misbehaves with police
Former Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Selim brought a tender notice cut from a newspaper with him to court today, Monday. He gave it to his lawyer while standing on the dock.
As a police official obstructed him, Haji Selim lost his temper and started rebuking the police. At one point he snatched away the paper cutting from the police official and gave it to his lawyer.
This happened at around 10:30 am at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court on Monday.
Haji Selim’s lawyer Prananath said his client had shipping businesses. He has been granted division in the prison too. He had cut out a tender notice published in a newspaper. He kept it and gave it to his lawyer today.
Speaking regarding this, Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Court chief prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi said, “People like Haji Selim never thought that their fate would turn like this. Before being imprisoned, Haji Selim would dance about on stage and shout at people without any reason. He is doing the same even after being imprisoned. He keeps shouting and rebuking people.”
After the row, the former lawmaker inquired about his daughter-in-law to his lawyer and asked why she did not come. His lawyer showed him a letter from his daughter-in-law at the time read it out to him.
Lawyer Prananath told Prothom Alo his client had not met his daughter-in-law for some time. This is why she wrote a letter for him.
After finishing talking to his lawyer, Haji Selim moved towards the northern part of the dock. The balcony of the court could be seen clearly from there. The former lawmaker then talked to his relatives waiting for him on the balcony.
Some of Haji Selim’s relatives started crying after seeing him. He too was crying. He sent flying kisses towards them.
Later, the judge came to the court room at 10:41 am. The court sent him to prison following a plea to show the former MP arrested in a case filed with the Shahbagh.
Haji Selim lost his cool once again and misbehaved with police officials while being taken to the prison van from the courtroom.
Earlier, Haji Selim was taken out of the prison around 9:58 am. He looked pale at the time. He seemed to be annoyed with the police.
After being taken to the dock, a police official removed Haji Selim's helmet, revealing his long gray hair and beard. The public prosecutor said Haji Selim refused to shave.
Haji Selim asked his lawyer how many days he has to remain in the prison. He asked whether he had to be there for another year.
His lawyer said in response that he would be out of prison by the next two months. He burst into laughter hearing that.
He was frustrated to learn that he would have to spend Eid-ul-Azha in prison too.