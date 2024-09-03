Flood death toll increases to 71
The death toll from the recent catastrophic flood in 11 districts has risen to 71 with four more deaths reported on Tuesday, according to the report of disaster management and relief ministry.
The fresh deaths were reported from worst-hit Feni and Cumilla districts.
So far, the floods have claimed 19 lives in Cumilla, six in Chattogram, 28 in Feni, nine in Noakhali, three in Cox’s Bazar and one each in Brahmanbaria, Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar and Lakshmipur districts respectively.
Among them, 45 were male, seven female and 19 children.
Besides, 5, 82, 155 families have been stranded in 68 upazilas of 11 flood-hit districts--Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox’s Bazar.
Moreover, 50, 24, 202 people have been affected in 504 municipalities or unions.
Meanwhile, at least 2, 85,996 people have taken shelter in 3,612 shelter centres while 31,203 domestic animals were kept there, according to data from the ministry.
A total of 469 medical teams are providing medical services in the flood affected areas.
So far, a sum of Tk 4.52 crore has been allocated in the flood-stricken districts while 20,650 tonnes of rice, 15,000 pieces of dry foods or other foods and baby foods and fodder worth Tk 35 lakh each were allocated, said the ministry.