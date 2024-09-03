Flood death toll increases to 71

The death toll from the recent catastrophic flood in 11 districts has risen to 71 with four more deaths reported on Tuesday, according to the report of disaster management and relief ministry.

The fresh deaths were reported from worst-hit Feni and Cumilla districts.

So far, the floods have claimed 19 lives in Cumilla, six in Chattogram, 28 in Feni, nine in Noakhali, three in Cox’s Bazar and one each in Brahmanbaria, Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar and Lakshmipur districts respectively.

Among them, 45 were male, seven female and 19 children.

Besides, 5, 82, 155 families have been stranded in 68 upazilas of 11 flood-hit districts--Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox’s Bazar.

Moreover, 50, 24, 202 people have been affected in 504 municipalities or unions.