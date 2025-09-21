56pc have no idea about PR system

If the 13th National Parliamentary Election were to be held next year, 94.3 per cent of respondents said they would be willing to vote. Meanwhile, 56 per cent of respondents said they had no idea about the proportional representation (PR) system in the upper house of parliament.

These findings came from the second round (first phase) of a survey on “People’s Election Perceptions,” conducted by the consultancy firm Innovation Consulting. The results were unveiled this Sunday morning at the Daily Star Centre in Dhaka.

The findings were presented by Rubaiyat Sarwar, Managing Director of Innovation Consulting. The survey was conducted between 2 and 15 September on 10,413 respondents.