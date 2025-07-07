Election of proportional representation sparks concern of an AL comeback

There are flaws in these arguments. The first flaw is that authoritarianism cannot be prevented simply by calculating votes. Regular elections are held in Iran, Turkey, and Russia. Western media have not reported major irregularities in their electoral processes. Yet, these countries have not been able to prevent authoritarian rule. Notably, in Turkey, the parliament is formed through a proportional party-list system, but the country has a presidential system of governance. So the parliament does not carry much weight. In Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is the ultimate authority, just as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is in Iran, or Vladimir Putin in Russia.

Secondly, in a constituency-based system, it is not possible for a minority to form the government. For example, in 1991 BNP received 30.8 per cent of the vote and secured 140 seats. Awami League, on the other hand, got 30.1 per cent of the vote but only won 88 seats. Again, in the 2001 election, the BNP won 193 seats with 41 per cent of the vote, while the Awami League, with 40.1 per cent, managed to win only 62 seats. In this system, the country is divided into different electoral constituencies, giving importance to local preferences. A kind of decentralisation of opinion is evident here. That is why the party with the most seats forms the government.

It should be kept in mind that the call for proportional representation initially came from Awami League’s allies. In the 1990s, the Communist Party (CPB), a long-time ally of the Awami League, was the first to propose proportional seat allocation. Later, another Awami League ally, Jatiya Party, raised the issue. Since then, Awami League leaders themselves have also spoken in favour of it on various occasions. This can easily be verified on the Net.