Hasina ‘forced false testimony’ against Sayedee: Witnesses
Three prosecution witnesses of crimes against humanity case against Delwar Hossain Sayedee at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today lodged complaints against 40 people, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, alleging they were coerced into giving false depositions against the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader.
Supreme Court lawyer Pervej Hossain, flanked by witnesses Mahbubul Alam Hawlader, Mahtab Uddin and Altaf Hawlader, filed the complaints with the office of the ICT Chief Prosecutor this afternoon.
The accused also include former ICT Chairman Justice Nizamul Haque Nasim, former Law Minister Shafique Ahmed, former State Minister for Law Qamrul Islam, former ICT Chairman ATM Fazle Kabir and former Lawmaker AKM Awal.
“In 2009, Awal summoned Mahbubul Alam Hawlader and asked him to file a case against Delwar Hossain Sayedee. As he refused, he was taken by force to the public prosecutor’s office and assaulted. At one stage, a gun was pointed to his head and he was compelled to file a false case,” said Advocate Pervej Hossain.
The lawyer said Mahbubul was made the first prosecution witness in the false case, adding that he was taken to a so-called safe house under Jatrabari Police Station in the capital, where he was subjected to horrific torture to extract false statements.
He added that the then ICT prosecution team obtained false testimony from the other two witnesses in a similar manner.
Earlier, on 21 August, Sukharanjan Bali, who was abducted from the main gate of the ICT before he came to testify in the crimes against humanity case against Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee, lodged allegations with the tribunal against 32 people, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.