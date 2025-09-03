Hasina ‘forced false testimony’ against Sayedee: Witnesses

Three prosecution witnesses of crimes against humanity case against Delwar Hossain Sayedee at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today lodged complaints against 40 people, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, alleging they were coerced into giving false depositions against the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader.

Supreme Court lawyer Pervej Hossain, flanked by witnesses Mahbubul Alam Hawlader, Mahtab Uddin and Altaf Hawlader, filed the complaints with the office of the ICT Chief Prosecutor this afternoon.

The accused also include former ICT Chairman Justice Nizamul Haque Nasim, former Law Minister Shafique Ahmed, former State Minister for Law Qamrul Islam, former ICT Chairman ATM Fazle Kabir and former Lawmaker AKM Awal.