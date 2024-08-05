Let no one get the chance of looting: Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam, the coordinator of anti-discrimination student movement, called upon the students to ensure that no one gets the chance to loot by taking advantage of the situation in the country. He urged the protesting students on the streets to stop the looters.

The nine coordinators of the students against discrimination, a platform that organised the quota reform movement, spoke to Channel 24 this evening around 7:00 am. There, Nahid Islam urged the students and the people to hold the streets peacefully until their demands are realised.

Urging the people of the country to stop the looters, Nahid Islam said, “We must save the national properties. Let no one get the chance to loot taking advantage of the students.

Nahid Islam also spoke about reform of the existing repressive acts. He said they want an interim government in participation of students-teachers-civic society and others, which will hand over the power to the people’s representatives through a free and fair system.