Let no one get the chance of looting: Nahid Islam
Nahid Islam, the coordinator of anti-discrimination student movement, called upon the students to ensure that no one gets the chance to loot by taking advantage of the situation in the country. He urged the protesting students on the streets to stop the looters.
The nine coordinators of the students against discrimination, a platform that organised the quota reform movement, spoke to Channel 24 this evening around 7:00 am. There, Nahid Islam urged the students and the people to hold the streets peacefully until their demands are realised.
Urging the people of the country to stop the looters, Nahid Islam said, “We must save the national properties. Let no one get the chance to loot taking advantage of the students.
Nahid Islam also spoke about reform of the existing repressive acts. He said they want an interim government in participation of students-teachers-civic society and others, which will hand over the power to the people’s representatives through a free and fair system.
Earlier, Sheikh Hasina left the country after resigning from her post this afternoon in the face of mass revolution of the students and the people, which ended the 15-year regime of the Awami League.
In an address to the nation after a meeting with the leaders of various political parties, the Chief of Army Staff, General Waqar-uz-Zaman, said that they decided in the meeting that an interim government would be formed. All activities of the country will run under this interim government.
Later, a press release of the Directorate of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the army chief will hold a direct discussion with the student-teacher representatives very soon.
The coordinators later also said that they would announce an outline for the interim government at the SAARC intersection.
Another student coordinator Sarjis Alam credited the people of the country for the success of the movement. He said the entire credit for what we achieved today goes to the people of the countr. They took to the street to end the fascist regime.