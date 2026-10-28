Bangladeshis forced into war in Russia

An independent UN commission of inquiry has found evidence that citizens of 29 countries, including Bangladesh, were recruited into the Russian armed forces through deception and coercion and sent to fight in Ukraine.

The commission stated that Russian authorities carried out this "human trafficking" in coordination with active recruiters and agents across various countries. The commission also obtained copies of business visas issued to Bangladeshi recruits, which cite invitations from a Russian civilian company.

These findings were detailed in a draft report published on the website of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on 26 October.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine prepared the report for presentation to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The report states that the commission reviewed information regarding the recruitment of citizens from 48 countries into the Russian forces and found evidence of deception or coercion involving nationals from 29 countries.