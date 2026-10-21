Lured to Russia by promises of jobs, 54 Bangladeshis killed in war in 3 years

Abdullah Al Mamun of Lalmonirhat went to Russia hoping to secure a well-paying job and improve his family's financial condition. But his dream never came true. Instead, he ended up at a military camp after arriving in the country. The day before he was sent to the battlefield following training, Mamun called his younger brother Roni back home and said, "They are sending me to war. We may never see each other again. If we do not meet in this world, we will meet on the Day of Judgement."

Mamun's father, Abdul Majid, told Prothom Alo these words. He said he had not been able to contact his son since he was taken to the war. Later, Roni called Al Amin, who had travelled to Russia with Mamun. Al Amin informed him that Mamun had died.

A gayebana janaza was then arranged in their village. However, as his death had not been confirmed, people who came to attend the prayer did not perform the funeral prayer but instead offered munajat.

Five months have passed since then. The debt-ridden family is now helpless. Mamun's wife, who has a one-year-old son, has no idea how to move forward.

On 7 May, Mamun and 29 other Bangladeshis travelled from Dhaka to Russia in search of well-paid jobs. But after 21 days of training there, they were divided into groups of 16, eight and six and sent to the battlefield. Many of them reportedly died around 12 and 13 June. Two were admitted to hospital and later fled back to Bangladesh. They are Adnan Hossain of Narayanganj and Rajon Hossain of Jhenaidah. They provided information about the deaths of the others.