The supplementary examinations for candidates who failed in one or two subjects in this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will begin on 1 December.

However, as conditions in Gopalganj are not favourable for holding the examinations, the Dhaka Education Board has decided to arrange for candidates from the district to sit the exams in nearby upazilas of neighbouring Faridpur and Madaripur districts. The upazilas are Rajoir in Madaripur and Alfadanga in Faridpur.

The Dhaka Education Board has announced the decision. Gopalganj district falls under the jurisdiction of the Dhaka Education Board.