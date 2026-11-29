Gopalganj HSC supplementary exams to be held in Faridpur, Madaripur
The supplementary examinations for candidates who failed in one or two subjects in this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will begin on 1 December.
However, as conditions in Gopalganj are not favourable for holding the examinations, the Dhaka Education Board has decided to arrange for candidates from the district to sit the exams in nearby upazilas of neighbouring Faridpur and Madaripur districts. The upazilas are Rajoir in Madaripur and Alfadanga in Faridpur.
The Dhaka Education Board has announced the decision. Gopalganj district falls under the jurisdiction of the Dhaka Education Board.
Asked about the matter, Dhaka Education Board Chairman Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman told Prothom Alo that the supplementary examinations would be held simultaneously across the country, so they would not be postponed. Arrangements have therefore been made for candidates from Gopalganj to sit the examinations in nearby districts and upazilas.
The Dhaka Education Board said examinations for the Gopalganj Government College centre would be held in Rajoir, while those for the Ramdia Government Srikrishna College centre in Kashiani would be held in Alfadanga.
Examinations for the Kotalipara Government Ideal College centre, the Tungipara Baghiarghat School and College centre, and the Muksudpur Government College centre would be held at various educational institutions in Rajoir.
The results of this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations were published on 31 October. Of the 1,240,798 candidates who sat the examinations under 11 education boards, 646,685 passed.
The average pass rate was 52.12 per cent. This means nearly half of the candidates failed. A total of 40,084 candidates achieved a GPA of 5. This year, 298,040 candidates failed in one subject and 124,865 in two subjects.
The education authorities have decided to hold supplementary examinations for students who failed in no more than two subjects in this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations. The examinations will begin on 1 December and end on 15 December. The results may be published towards the end of December.