HSC exam of Thursday in Gopalganj postponed

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination scheduled for Thursday has been postponed in Gopalganj as curfew has been imposed in the district.

However, the examination in the other districts will he held as per schedule, Dhaka Education Board in a press release said this. Gopalganj is under this board.

According to the press release, the date of Geography examination of second paper will be disclosed through a release.

Curfew was imposed from 8:00 pm today, Wednesday following attacks and clashes over a rally by the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj. The curfew will be in place till 6:00pm on Thursday.