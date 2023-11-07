PM to inaugurate 24 dev projects in Khulna on 13 Nov

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate 22 development projects and lay foundation stones of 2 development projects in Khulna on 13 November.

According to Khulna district administration, the papers of 24 projects have already been sent to the prime minister’s office.

Khulna deputy commissioner Khondokar Yasir Arefin told BSS today, "Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 22 development projects and lay foundation stones of two others projects involving around TK 3.91 billion from a grand rally to be held at Khulna Circuit House ground on 13 November.

Among the projects, eight implemented by the Department of Public Works. These are - Genocide and Torture Archive and Museum building, Civil Surgeon office building and residence, Technical Training Center in Paikgacha upazila, renovation and modernization of Khulna Apprentice Training Office, Khulna BSTI regional office, Women's hostel building, Paikgacha upazila sub-registry office building and Boys’ hostel construction of Agricultural Training Institute at Daulatpur.