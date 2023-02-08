Bangladesh

Missing Bangladeshi student rescued from collapsed building

Prothom Alo English Desk
People light a bonfire amid the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, on 7 February, 2023AFP

Md Golam Syed Rinku, a Bangladeshi student in Turkey who got caught near the epicentre of Monday's massive earthquake, has been rescued from a collapsed building, reports UNB.

He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kahramanmaras, Mohammed Nore-Alam, Bangladesh consul general in Istanbul told the news agency on Tuesday night.

Kahramanmaras is a southern province of Turkey where the epicentre of the 7.5 magnitude quake was located. The province has since been experiencing numerous aftershocks.

Rinku, from Bogura, is an undergraduate student of Kahramanmaras Sutcu Imam University.

He went missing in the wake of the powerful earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria along their borders early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 5000 people.

Another missing Bangladeshi student, Nur, was found earlier.

The death toll is likely to climb further as freezing weather and multiple aftershocks are hampering the rescue efforts — despite international assistance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka is in touch with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Ankara, MoFA spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told the news agency.

