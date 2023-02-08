Missing Bangladeshi student rescued from collapsed building

Md Golam Syed Rinku, a Bangladeshi student in Turkey who got caught near the epicentre of Monday's massive earthquake, has been rescued from a collapsed building, reports UNB.

He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kahramanmaras, Mohammed Nore-Alam, Bangladesh consul general in Istanbul told the news agency on Tuesday night.

Kahramanmaras is a southern province of Turkey where the epicentre of the 7.5 magnitude quake was located. The province has since been experiencing numerous aftershocks.