Missing Bangladeshi student rescued from collapsed building

Rinku, from Bogura, is an undergraduate student of Kahramanmaras Sutcu Imam University.
He went missing in the wake of the powerful earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria along their borders early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 5000 people.
Another missing Bangladeshi student, Nur, was found earlier.
The death toll is likely to climb further as freezing weather and multiple aftershocks are hampering the rescue efforts — despite international assistance.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka is in touch with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Ankara, MoFA spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told the news agency.