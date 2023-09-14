Seminar held on C-Section delivery in Bangladesh

BUBT Economics Club organised a seminar on “Consumer Preference or Supplier Induced Demand for Cesarean Section Delivery in Bangladesh” on Monday, 1 September at the International Conference Hall, BUBT, according to a press release.

The session started with the welcome speech by Sirajul Islam, Assistant Professor and Chairman, Department of Economics. Professor M Mahmud Khan, Head, Department of Health Policy and Management, University of Georgia, Athens and John A Drew Professor, Healthcare Administration, delivered the keynotes.

M Mahmud Khan highlighted the major causes of adopting cesarean sections delivery in Bangladesh and the adverse effect of this method based on his study. In conclusion Professor Mahmud prescribed some policy suggestions to shed some light on mother and children health care in Bangladesh.